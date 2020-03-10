No. 2 Gonzaga hangs on to beat San Francisco, advance to WCC title game

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

copyright 4 news now

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The 2nd ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs were pushed to the end by San Francisco, but the Zags survive with an 81-77 win in the West Coast Conference semi final Monday night in Las Vegas.

The Zags have now made it to 23 consecutive WCC tournament championship games.

Killian Tillie led the way offensively with 19 points and 10 rebounds

Joel Ayayi came on strong at the end of the game making several key buckets down the stretch, he ended with 14 points and 9 rebounds.

The Zags will play the winner of BYU and Saint Mary’s Tuesday night in the championsip game at 6pm pacific.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.