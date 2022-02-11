No. 2 Gonzaga extends winning streak to 13 with another blowout win

by Keith Osso

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — It wasn’t supposed to be a close game, and it wasn’t, Second ranked Gonzaga runs away from Pacific in 89-51 win Thursday night in the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Rasir Bolton led the way offensively with 20 points as the Zags continue to show they can beat you with a number of guys leading the way.

Drew Timme had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Julian Strawther and Chet Holmgren both finished in double figures.

With the win Gonzaga improves to 20-2, they’ve won 13 in a row.

The Zags will host 22nd ranked Saint Mary’s Saturday at 7.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.