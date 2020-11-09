No. 1 Zags: Gonzaga begins season atop Top 25 for first time
NEW YORK (AP) — Gonzaga will begin the college basketball season at No. 1 for the first time.
The Zags earned 28 first-place votes in the preseason Top 25 from The Associated Press.
That was four more first-place votes than second-place Baylor and gave the Bulldogs the top spot by a single point.
Villanova received 11 first-place votes and was third while Virginia received one first-place vote and was fourth.
Iowa was fifth behind national player of the year contender Luka Garza.
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Virginia
5. Iowa
6. Kansas
7. Wisconsin
8. Illinois
9. Duke
10. Kentucky
11. Creighton
12. Tennessee
13. Michigan St.
14. Texas Tech
15. West Virginia
16. North Carolina
17. Houston
18. Arizona St
19. Texas
20. Oregon
21. Florida St.
22. UCLA
23. Ohio St.
24. Rutgers
25. Michigan
