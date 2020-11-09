No. 1 Zags: Gonzaga begins season atop Top 25 for first time

NEW YORK (AP) — Gonzaga will begin the college basketball season at No. 1 for the first time.

The Zags earned 28 first-place votes in the preseason Top 25 from The Associated Press.

That was four more first-place votes than second-place Baylor and gave the Bulldogs the top spot by a single point.

Villanova received 11 first-place votes and was third while Virginia received one first-place vote and was fourth.

Iowa was fifth behind national player of the year contender Luka Garza.

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Virginia

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Wisconsin

8. Illinois

9. Duke

10. Kentucky

11. Creighton

12. Tennessee

13. Michigan St.

14. Texas Tech

15. West Virginia

16. North Carolina

17. Houston

18. Arizona St

19. Texas

20. Oregon

21. Florida St.

22. UCLA

23. Ohio St.

24. Rutgers

25. Michigan

