No. 1 Gonzaga unveils new team at Kraziness in the Kennel

SPOKANE, Wash. — During a different year, a different look to the annual Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel still entertained fans at home.

The team put on an exciting 16-minute scrimmage, with the white team pulling away from the blue team, 45-36. The white team was led by Corey Kispert’s 14 points. Jalen Suggs added 13 points and five rebounds. Joel Ayayi grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, the most in the last 10 years of the event. Aaron Cook dished out four assists. Drew Timme paced the blue team with 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

The white team led 21-12 with 9:04 remaining in the scrimmage, but the blue team went on a 13-3 run to take a one-point lead with 5:49 left. The game was tied at 28 at the 4:37 mark, before the white team went on a 15-4 run to seal the win.

The white team made 53 percent of their shots from the field, while the blue team shot 44.7 percent. Both teams finished with 19 rebounds.

No. 1/2 Gonzaga opens the season against No. 6/5 Kansas in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 26, in Ft. Myers, Fla. The game will be broadcast on FOX and tipoff at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

