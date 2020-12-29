No. 1 Gonzaga stays perfect with one-sided win over Northern Arizona

SPOKANE, Wash. — The number one ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs were supposed to have an easy time with Northern Arizona Monday night and that’s exactly what they got, the Zags blow out the Lumberjacks 88-58 to improve to 8-0 on the season.

Joel Ayayi led the way for the Bulldogs with 17 points and 10 rebounds in limited minutes because of the score.

Sophomore Drew Timme with another solid game going for 14 points on 7-10 shooting.

Gonzaga was playing without star point guard Jalen Suggs who was resting up a lower leg injury that isn’t expected to be overly serious.

Gonzaga will play again Tuesday night against Dixie State.

