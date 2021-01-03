No. 1 Gonzaga opens WCC play with dominating win over San Francisco

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

Corey Kispert blows by Denver's defense.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The San Francisco Dons hung close to no. 1 ranked Gonzaga for the first eighteen minutes of the game Saturday night, but the Zags close the half on a 7-0 run and put it away after the half to win 85-61.

Senior Corey Kispert led the way once again with a game-high 26 points.

A pair of Zags brought home double-doubles, Joel Ayayi with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Drew Timme with 10 points and 11 boards.

The win improves Gonzaga to 10-0 on the season and 1-0 in the West Coast Conference.

Gonzaga will host Santa Clara Thursday at 6pm.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.