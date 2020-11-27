No. 1 Gonzaga improves to 2-0 with blowout win over Auburn

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

copyright 4 news now

FT. MEYERS, Florida — The No. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs had little trouble with the Auburn Tigers Friday morning beating them 90-67. Paired with the win over No. 6 Kansas Thursday, the Zags are off to a 2-0 start to the season.

Sophomore Drew Timme led the way offensively with 28 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Kispert chipped in with 25 points and 6 boards.

Before the game Gonzaga sent out a release saying two players were unavailable for this game due to isolation in COVID protocols.

The Bulldogs have two more big tests on tap next week, they will play No. 15 West Virginia Wednesday, and No. 2 Baylor Saturday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.