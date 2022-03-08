No. 1 Gonzaga hangs on for win over San Francisco, advances to another WCC Championship game

by Keith Osso

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The number one ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs bounced back nicely Monday in their 81-71 semi-final win over San Francisco in the West Coast Conference tournament.

The Gonzaga big men were the story of the game, as Drew Timme led the way with 22 points, and Chet Holmgren had a big night with 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 blocks.

Spokane’s own Anton Watson added a nice boost off the bench as the Zags size was just an issue for the Dons all night long.

Senior point guard Andrew Nembhard had a big game as well finishing with 17 points and 9 assists.

Gonzaga led by as many as 24, but the Dons were able to cut the lead to nine with under three minutes remaining.

With the win, Gonzaga advances to the conference championship game where they will play the winner of Santa Clara and Saint Mary’s Tuesday night at 6pm.

