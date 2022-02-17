No. 1 Gonzaga gets pushed, still wins big over Pepperdine

by Keith Osso

Copyright 4 News Now

MALIBU, Calif. — The number one ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs got pushed a little harder than most expected, but they hold off the Waves on the road 86-66 extending their winning streak to fifteen in a row.

Andrew Nembhard was brilliant at point guard for the Zags finishing with a career high 14 assists to set up his teammates who knocked down enough shots to win the game.

Freshman Chet Holmgren continued his hot streak with another double-double finishing with 18 points, 17 rebounds and 4 blocked shots

Drew Timme led the scoring with 19.

With the Win, the Zags improve to 22-2 on the season and 11-0 in the West Coast Conference, they’ll be back home Saturday to play Santa Clara, tip off will be at 6pm.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.