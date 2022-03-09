No. 1 Gonzaga avenges loss to Saint Mary’s, wins WCC crown again

by Keith Osso

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The number one ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs took down their rival Saint Mary’s in the championship game of the West Coast Conference tournament Tuesday night 82-69 and lock up a number one seed in the NCAA tournament.

On a night the Gaels were able to limit Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren, the Gonzaga guards stepped up and led the way offensively.

Andrew Nembhard was great in this game finishing with 19 points and seven assists.

Razier Bolton and Julian Strawther both finished in double-digits as the Zags finish with another WCC championship.

Gonzaga will wait for Selection Sunday this weekend where they will more than likely be the number one overall seed.

