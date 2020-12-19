Nightmare second half sinks WSU in loss to Utah

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Things couldn’t go much better for the Washington State Cougars in their game against Utah, but a disaster after the break sinks the Cougs as they fall to the Utes 45-28.

Utah scored 38 unanswered points in the 2nd half led by Freshman running back Ty Jordan who finished the game with 154 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Cougar running back Max Borghi played his first and only game of the season for the Cougs and finished with over 100 total yards and a touchdown on just 11 touches.

With the loss, Washington State ends the season with a 1-3 record in a season full of scheduling cancelations.

