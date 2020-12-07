Nightmare first quarter sinks WSU against USC

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

LOS ANGELES — The Washington State Cougars waited three weeks to play a football game, and this one was over in fifteen minutes. The 17th ranked Trojans jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and went on to win 38-13.

USC scored all four first quarter touchdowns through the air, and Amon-Ra St. Brown was on the receiving end of all four TD’s.

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis finished with 287 passing yards and 5 TD’s, all in the first half as the Trojans slowed things down after halftime.

WSU freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura finished the game with just 134 passing yards and 2 interceptions.

Gunner Cruz threw his first career touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter in relief of de Laura.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.