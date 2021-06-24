‘Night Without a Bed’ event to bring awareness to homelessness in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.— Family Promise of Spokane will be hosting its second annual “Night Without a Bed” event this coming Saturday.

The event serves as a way to bring empathy to the Spokane community about homelessness in the area. Funds will be raised for the Family Promise of Spokane’s mission to bring the resources necessary to help diminish homelessness.

Last year, numbers indicated that around 3,100 children in Spokane did not have a permanent residence. That equates to about one in every 25 Spokane students.

Those participating in the event are asked to sleep in a location with a bed, like a car, tent or living room floor. Community members are encouraged to share a photo of their experience on social media using the hashtag #NightWithoutABed.

