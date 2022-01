Night skiing on Mt. Spokane starts Wednesday night

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mt. Spokane is kicking off its night skiing sessions Wednesday.

Weather permitting, the resort’s hours will expand from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting January 5.

Night skiing officially begins at 3 p.m.

If snowy conditions hold up, night skiing will continue Wednesdays through Saturdays until March 12.

Buy tickets here. All day lift tickets include night skiing.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.