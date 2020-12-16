Night skiing returns to Mt. Spokane this Friday

MT. SPOKANE — Night skiing returns to Mt. Spokane this Friday.

For $27, you can hit a few runs under the stars.

Night skiing will be open from 3-9 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays through mid-March. It will not be offered on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, but will be open on New Year’s Eve.

