NIC blood drive strengthens local blood supply in light of national shortage

by Will Wixey

Credit: Elli Oba, North Idaho College

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College’s 2022 blood drive gave hope for Idahoans in the midst of a national blood shortage.

NIC pledged to help replenish blood bank inventories that took a big hit from the pandemic. The nation’s blood supply reached dangerously low levels last year, with some centers reporting less than one day’s supply of blood.

“If the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, life-saving blood may not be available for some patients when it’s needed,” read a statement from American Red Cross and other organizations.

The NIC Student Nursing Association hosted a blood drive on Tuesday, where they had 29 people donate their blood. The blood drive was held in partnership with Vitalant, one of the largest nonprofit blood providers in America.

The drive provided enough blood to benefit up to 81 individuals. They also received four “double red” donations, which can be used for pediatric patients, trauma and surgery patients, or patients with anemia.

“It was a great drive, and many of the faculty and students were glad to see us back on campus and to participate in such a critical community event,” said Audrey Hermann, a Vitalant Blood Center Coordinator.

The event benefited both NIC students and the community. The NIC Student Nursing Association, along with the donors, were all pleased to participate in such an important event.

“I know blood is very scarce right now, so especially with the situation we’re in with COVID, it can help save someone’s life,” said blood donor Hang Wiggins.

NIC hopes to continue hosting regular drives to help provide their community with a long-lasting blood supply.

READ: ‘This is a special place’: Whitworth University’s new president has high hopes for the future

READ: New research explains how moms can give their babies COVID antibodies

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.