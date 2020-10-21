Nickie Jo Griffin, 69, of St. Maries, Idaho, passed away on October 15, 2020 in St. Maries. She was born on March 14, 1951 in Spokane, Washington. Nickie was the daughter of Earnest and Frances Estell.

She grew up in western Washington and attended school there. She married James Adkins who was later killed in the Vietnam War. Nickie married Michael Griffin and together they had 2 children, Lon and Brandi. They later divorced. Michael was a military man and during their marriage they lived in Germany, Oklahoma and Montana. Nickie moved to St. Maries 5 years ago. She was primarily a homemaker.

Nickie enjoyed collecting dolls, putting puzzles together, word search puzzles, and she loved to dance, especially the jitter bug.. She loved her children, family and her beloved feline companion Oreo.

Nickie is survived by her children Lon Griffin of Dallas, Texas and Brandi (Todd) Bryant of Radcliff, Kentucky; sisters Carolyn (Del) Kellogg of Puyallup, Washington and Beverly (Norman) Burch of St. Maries; brother Ron (Dianne) Estell of Tacoma, Washington; 5 grandchildren Mackenzie Bryant Shreve, Griffin Bryant, Jeremiah Griffin, Donovan Griffin and Aaron Mykins; 2 great grandchildren Tristan James and Emry Leigh. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Nickie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Adkins, son David Mykins, and her sister Sharon Davis.

A family memorial service will be held in the spring.