Nichole Faye Thayer

Site staff by Site staff

Nichole Faye Thayer died unexpectedly at home on November 12, 2020 in Oldtown, ID at the age of 47.

Nichole is survived by her mother Bertha Sutherland, brother Jessup Bacon, sister Melanie Winters, husband Darold Fitzmorris, daughter Kasey Fitzmorris, daughter Sierra Ogle, son-in-law Lee Ogle, granddaughter Hannah Ogle, and grandson Noah Ogle; along with many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws. Nichole is preceded in death by her father Lonnie Bacon, and grandparents.

Nichole was born on May 2, 1973 in Silverton, OR, to Lonnie Bacon and Bertha Sutherland. Nichole worked many jobs but spent the last 10 years working at the Ranch Club Golf Corse Restaurant as a cook.

A funeral is scheduled for 11am December 12, 2020 at Priest River, ID, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nichole’s life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 124 Larsen Ln Oldtown, ID 83822.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.