Nicholas Justin Knaack

Site staff by Site staff

Nicholas Justin Knaack was born April 11, 1978 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. On February 15, 2021, at the age of 42, he passed away in Newport, Washington. Nick is survived by his father Frank Knaack, stepmother Sylvia Knaack, mother Diane Knaack, brothers Chris Knaack and Sabin Burns, wife Nikki Knaack, three sons; Braxton, Kyler, Hudson, and many friends and extended family members.

Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Priest River , Idaho on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00am. The address is 3281 US 2, Priest River, ID. The service will also be streamed on YouTube. The link is https://youtu.be/TxUrqivboXl. You may also search for the event under the title “Nick Knaacks Funeral Service”.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.