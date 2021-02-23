Nicholas G. Lorentz

Site staff by Site staff

In Loving Memory

Nicholas G. Lorentz

12/04/1943 – 2/15/2021

Nick passed on February 15, 2021 from the effects of Alzheimer’s. He is survived by wife Judy and three stepchildren whom he loved, Curtis Johnston, Peggy Frizzo (John), and Dianna Pelleberg (Russ). Nick is also survived by four grandchildren whom he adored, Emily Johnston, Tyler Johnston, Alyssa Frizzo and Emma Frizzo.

Also surviving him is a brother Jim Lorentz (Olivia), three nieces, Carlene Mitchell (Todd), Jayme Morrison (Todd), Michelle Sant (Matt) and one nephew Sean Gibson (Daphne), with whom he was very close.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie Rector (Harry) and George Lorentz, and two sisters, Roseanne and Donna, and a nephew Brent.

Many beloved dogs preceded him as well.

As was Nick’s wish, our family will celebrate his life this summer by sharing funny, caring and special memories of our lives with him.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.