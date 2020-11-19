Nicholas Charles Demming

Site staff by Site staff

Early evening, on Saturday the 14th of November while taking a walk in downtown Spokane, Nicholas was tragically struck by a vehicle and severely injured. He died early the next morning.

Nicholas was born in Anchorage, Alaska on October 27th 1980. He had just celebrated his 40th birthday two weeks before he passed away. He attended Dimond High School and received his diploma through University of Alaska Anchorage. He furthered his education as an electrician; later becoming a licensed journeyman in Alaska, California and Washington. He and his family moved to Sacramento, California in 2004 and then to Spokane, Washington in 2014.

Nicholas loved the outdoors. He found joy and peace camping, fishing and road-tripping with his family. He was a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan. One of his happiest memories was when the Eagles won their first-ever NFL Super Bowl championship on February 4th, 2018. Nothing was more fun than watching his excitement.

Nicholas had a sharp sense of humor and a full belly laugh. Even as a toddler he had that belly laugh watching the Three Stooges. He will be remembered by everyone who knew him by having the biggest heart. He would drop anything and everything for a friend or family member in need. Nicholas was a kid at heart, from playing basketball with his nieces and nephews, to playing Monopoly with his kids around the coffee table.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Kelly Sihabout and their three children, Austin Sihabout, Emma Sihabout-Demming and Roland Sihabout-Demming; his sister Anya (Nick) Mattioda; his mother Janice Nelson; his father Charles Demming; by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and by his Great White Pyrenees dog, Casper.

His funeral will be at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory in Spokane Valley, Washington. Due to current restrictions, the service will be live streamed (link below). Please visit the Tribute Wall to share memories of Nicholas and leave condolences for his family.