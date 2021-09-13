Nice start to the week before a cool, rainy weekend – Matt

Lingering showers and thunderstorms will continue to ride across the Selkirk and Kettle Mountains in Washington and Idaho before fizzling away after the sun goes down. It will be the start of a stretch of nice September weather than will continue through Wednesday.

Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the morning with sunshine and low 70s for highs in the afternoon. Areas that got rain on Sunday could see some patchy fog in the morning. Otherwise Monday looks great! Tuesday looks similar, although a couple of sprinkles could show up Tuesday night near the Canada border. Wednesday will be breezy as cooler air arrives for the second half of the week.

Things could get frosty starting Thursday morning! Lows will be in the upper 40s to as low as the mid 30s on the Palouse and in the Panhandle and Northeastern Washington valleys. Highs Thursday and Friday will only be in the mid 60s with sunshine.

The sun goes away Friday night as clouds and rain sweep in and will be hanging around deep into the weekend. It looks like next Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy with wet weather in the mountains and scattered showers in the valleys. It will certainly feel a lot more like fall in a week from now.