Nice Monday, then wet with a chance of snow tomorrow – Matt

It’s a nice but chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and a light breeze that will make it feel like the 20s. Monday afternoon looks pretty nice with partly cloudy skies and highs rising to the upper 40s. It should be a great day to get the last of your fall leaves raked up before things get less pleasant on Tuesday.

Tuesday remains a somewhat complicated forecast, but here’s the gist of it. Wet weather moves in early Tuesday morning and will stay steady through the morning commute before easing up and turning into scattered rain. In Central Washington, the L-C Valley, and the Palouse we’ll see rain before sunrise. Meanwhile in the northern valleys precipitation will start as wet snow and transition to rain or a mix later in the day. Around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene we’re likely to see a mix of rain and snow early before switching to rain after sunrise. With any snow likely to melt on impact or become slush around Spokane and Kootenai counties, I doubt we see any big travel troubles tomorrow.

The rest of the week looks less active with an occasional chance of showers and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Lows will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Rain is likely on Friday, but with the warmer weather in place by then it will be just rain for us.