Nice Friday as cooling trend continues – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– After all the record-setting warmth this week, today will feel cool by comparison. Even so, temperatures are still running a little above average today with highs around 40 in the afternoon. Today should offer little in the way from trouble from the weather. It will be a mostly cloudy and calm day.

Tonight showers will begin to develop north of I-90 after midnight. These will be snow across Okanogan County east to Colville, Newport, and Sandpoint. Further south as you drop down into Spokane and Coeur d’Alene we’ll start with rain in the early morning before switching to some snow. The wet weather won’t last very long, mostly done by lunchtime. In North Idaho the mountain passes and higher elevations will be slushy through the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to cool on Sunday with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s. Another storm is expected to start late Sunday night and carry on through the morning commute on Monday. This is expected to be our first legitimate accumulating snowfall of the season. Be ready for a messy Monday morning drive!