NHL Seattle announces Climate Pledge Arena, first zero-carbon facility in the world

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

Courtesy: NHL Seattle Twitter

SEATTLE, Wash. – We still don’t have a mascot for the new National Hockey League team coming to the city of Seattle, but we have a name for the arena.

Amazon has the naming rights, and on Thursday morning, the Oak View Group, NHL Seattle and Amazon introduced their future facility as the Climate Pledge Arena. They intend to hold carbon-neutral operations and events, with their goal to be the first zero-carbon facility globally.

According to the press release from NHL Seattle, it will be “powered exclusively by renewable energy including both on-site and offsite solar rather than the widespread standard use of natural gas in arenas and stadiums. The arena will run solely on electric for daily operations, eliminating all fossil fuels from the building and installing the first all-electric dehumidification systems in the National Hockey League.”

Welcome to the first net zero carbon certified arena in the world.@amazon, #NHLSeattle & @oakviewgroup are excited to announce a partnership to name our future home Climate Pledge Arena & use our platform to take action against climate change → https://t.co/BrbV4rDOOO pic.twitter.com/I6FBf1euIK — NHL Seattle (@NHLSeattle_) June 25, 2020

What might the differences be inside the arena? They detail that in the press release:

The brand-new arena under its 1962 World’s Fair landmark roof will mark several more breakthroughs for sports and entertainment venues:

The first arena to ban single-use plastics and commit to functional zero waste. Fans will see only compost and recycling bins, no trash cans.

The first arena to fully offset the carbon emissions of all events and related transportation by fans, sports teams and entertainers, achieving carbon-neutral operations and use.

The lowest embodied carbon arena in the world; saving the landmark roof and the new arena’s subterranean footprint significantly reduces façade materials needed and the associated greenhouse gas emissions.

The greenest ice in the world using rainwater, refrigerants with zero greenhouse gas emissions and electric Zambonis.

The largest coordinated effort of fan engagement with climate issues of any NHL team.

“Our goal is to make sure every visit to this arena will be enjoyable and memorable, and sustainability is a large part of that. It is not just about one arena, it’s the platform. We challenge music, facilities, concert tours and sports. It is our time to step up to face the challenge of our generation. We must take steps to build arenas and stadiums that front-and-center align with our zero-carbon mission statement.”

– Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group and leader of the arena project

The Climate Pledge Arena Twitter account released a video detailing more about the lofty goals behind the facility.

"We have known for sometime now, we need to do everything different." Together @amazon, @OakViewGroup & @NHLSeattle_ are doing just that. #ClimatePledgeArena will serve as a long-lasting & regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. Visit → https://t.co/CAoP17Dw4x pic.twitter.com/iL3gOKBJv0 — Climate Pledge Arena (@ClimateArena) June 25, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.