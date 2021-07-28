NHL champion Tyler Johnson joins Chicago Blackhawks

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Spokane Chief Tyler Johnson will be heading to Chicago to join the Chicago Blackhawks hockey team.

Sources told ESPN that Tampa Bay Lightning traded him and their 2023 second round pick to the Blackhawks, in exchange for Brent Seabrook.

The Spokane native, and two-time Stanley Cup champion, will bring the Stanley Cup trophy to the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Thursday.

