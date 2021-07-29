NHL champ, Spokane native Tyler Johnson brings Stanley Cup to first responders

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now







SPOKANE, Wash. — The Stanley Cup is in Spokane!

NHL champion and former Chiefs player Tyler Johnson, a Spokane native, brought the trophy to town on Thursday.

The first stop was at the Spokane Fire Department, where firefighters and first responders got their chance at a photo op. The second stop was at the Spokane Arena for fans.

“Everyone here is obviously so proud of Tyler and the ambassador he has become for the Spokane Chiefs and the city of Spokane as a whole,” said Spokane Chiefs managing partner Bobby Brett. “For him to offer the Cup for this kind of event, especially when he gets it to himself for just 16 hours, is really special. Thank you to Tyler and the Johnson family. Once a Chief, always a Chief!”

RELATED: NHL champion Tyler Johnson joins Chicago Blackhawks

READ: Spokane’s Tyler Johnson wins the Stanley Cup

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.