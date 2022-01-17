NFL Wildcard weekend: blowouts across the board

by Will Wixey

Credit: Emilee Chinn

SPOKANE, Wash. — With football season winding down, it’s becoming a bit clearer who will play in the big game in February.

The wild card round proved which teams truly belonged in the postseason. On Saturday, the Bills demolished the Patriots in every category. What looked like a resounding win for Buffalo should hopefully bring some momentum for a tough matchup against the Bengals.

The Bengals are rolling with full steam ahead going into next week. Cincinnati scraped by the Chiefs in week 17 but fell to the Browns just before the postseason. After winning their first playoff game since 1991, the Bills could be their biggest competition for the entire playoffs. If they continue playing like they did in the regular season, the Bengals could be the favorite to win the AFC.

And it was a pitiful performance from the Eagles and Cowboys on Sunday. Both teams went down early against their opponents and just didn’t have enough to get themselves back in the game.

Granted, the Bucs were the clear favorite over Philadelphia, but the 49ers let Cowboys fans know that Dallas’ defense was no match for theirs.

The two games left in the wild card round could prove to be some nail-biters. While the Cardinals and Rams fight for that top spot of the NFC West, the Chiefs look to take care of business against the Steelers and the Titans next.

Teams trying to keep their reputation early could fall apart in the divisional round, especially with even matchups across the board.

