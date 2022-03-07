NFL suspends Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for 2022 season for betting on games

by Will Wixey

ATLANTA, Georgia — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for betting on games in 2021.

Ridley is suspended for at least the 2022 NFL season.

The NFL said in a statement Ridley bet on NFL games during a five-day period in late November 2021. Ridley was away from the team at the time and did not notify his betting activity to coaches, staff, teammates, and other players.

In a letter from Goodell to Ridley, the commissioner said:

“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league — than upholding the integrity of the game.

“This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

“For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions.”

Ridley can petition for reinstatement on or after February 15, 2023. He can also repeal the suspension by filing a notice within three days.

