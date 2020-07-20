Russell Wilson, NFL players call out league for lack of COVID-19 protocol days before training camp
Just as the Major League Baseball players united on Twitter, uniting with the “Tell us when and where” tweet, the NFL players stood together on social media Sunday morning using the #WeWantToPlay hashtag.
Almost every well-known player called the NFL out for failing to put together a plan regarding health and safety when returning to training camps this week during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several Seattle Seahawks made their feelings known.
NFL rookies are supposed to report Monday or Tuesday, with every player expected to be at their respective training camps by July 28.
