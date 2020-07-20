Russell Wilson, NFL players call out league for lack of COVID-19 protocol days before training camp

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

Just as the Major League Baseball players united on Twitter, uniting with the “Tell us when and where” tweet, the NFL players stood together on social media Sunday morning using the #WeWantToPlay hashtag.

Almost every well-known player called the NFL out for failing to put together a plan regarding health and safety when returning to training camps this week during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several Seattle Seahawks made their feelings known.

I am concerned.

My wife is pregnant.@NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. 🤷🏾 We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 19, 2020

Crazy to hear the @NFL is not following the recommendations of their own experts regarding player health and safety. How does this even make sense?? I want to play football but we need the @NFL to create a safe work environment for us#WeWantToPlay — Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) July 19, 2020

We need Football! We need sports! We need hope! The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done @NFL — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) July 19, 2020

Getting ready to report this week hoping the @NFL will come to agreement with the safe and right protocols so we can feel protected playing the sport we love #WeWantToPlay — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 19, 2020

We all want to play this season, but we need to stay safe in order to actually have a season! It’s time for the @NFL to step up and do their part so that us players can be safe at work and go play the game we love! #WeWantToPlay — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) July 19, 2020

You want to watch football this year? Us players need to remain healthy in order to make that happen. The @NFL needs to do their part in order to bring football back safely in 2020. #WeWantToPlay — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) July 19, 2020

NFL rookies are supposed to report Monday or Tuesday, with every player expected to be at their respective training camps by July 28.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.