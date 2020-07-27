NFL cancels preseason schedule for 2020

The NFL cancelled the 2020 preseason Monday.

All 32 teams in the NFL will have to start the regular season without any fine tuning in preseason games.

The NFL has officially cancelled all 2020 preseason games. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 27, 2020

This has been a stipulation that a majority of the NFL Players Association has fought for with the league in starting the season because of the potential spread of the coronavirus.

It makes things very difficult for undrafted free agents this season to prove their talent, as that’s usually done in preseason games after first-string players are pulled.

Washington State’s Anthony Gordon is one of those undrafted free agents, he’s still the third-string quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks behind Russell Wilson and Geno Smith.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on Monday with more information on the decision.

“The NFL in 2020 will not look like other years. Players and coaches will be tested for the virus regularly, including every day for a while. Preseason games have been canceled. Everyone in the team environment must follow rigorous health and safety protocols to keep themselves and each other safe. When there is a positive test, strict regulations will be enforced to isolate and care for that individual and to contain the virus before it spreads. Even the sideline will look different. And, state and local health guidelines will help determine whether fans will attend the games. These adjustments are necessary to reduce the risk for everyone involved.”

