NFL All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp earned his success from his first days at Eastern Washington

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — With former Eastern Washington All-American receiver Cooper Kupp starting the postseason with the Rams tonight, we take a look back at a story 4 News Now ran leading into Kupp’s first career game.

Kupp was redshirted at Eastern because the Eagles had three All-American receivers on the field in Brandon Kaufman, Nick Edwards, and Greg Herd. All three receivers moved on at the end of that season, and little-knows Cooper Kupp exploded onto the scene.

Our Keith Osso looks back to his first game with Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best, and former 4 News Now anchor Tom Giles who did the story on Kupp back in August of 2013.

