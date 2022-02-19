Nez Perce tribe member models for Victoria’s Secret

by Will Wixey

Credit: Victoria's Secret Facebook

LAPWAI, Idaho — Victoria’s Secret released a Facebook post featuring Celilo Miles, a member of the Nez Perce tribe from Lapwai, Idaho.

Miles’ feature is part of Victoria’s Secret’s new Love Cloud Collection, a campaign introducing new underwear meant to be comfortable and adjustable.

The post detailed Miles’ life story, where she moved to New York City to pursue a modeling career but returned to her hometown after her younger brother passed. Miles joined Nez Perce’s fire engine crew, and now, she’s working to obtain her bachelor’s degree.

“I can honestly say my life coincides with your campaign,” Miles told Victoria’s Secret. “I’ve always been a free woman and determined to pursue personal growth in every aspect of my life. Fighting fire, fishing, and being on the land is where I feel most free.”

