Nez Perce Co. Chief Deputy steps down to pursue business interests

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

The Nez Perce County Chief Deputy has resigned from his position in order to pursue his business interests.

Chief Deputy Bill Jollymore’s last day was Monday. His replacement has not yet been announced.

“Bill brought not only his passion for law enforcement to this office, but also his keen business sense. I appreciate his contribution and we will strive to continue with the plans he formulated while he was with the office,” said Sheriff Joe Rodriguez.

Jollymore owns two long-standing businesses in the valley.

