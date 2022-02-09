Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest warming hut collapses

by Will Wixey

Credit: Nez Perce-Clearwater Forrest Service

KAMIAH, Idaho — A warming hut in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest collapsed over the weekend and is now closed to the public.

The warming hut is located at Hamby Saddle on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Moose Creek Ranger District.

The Forest Service was alerted of the collapse on Monday. They issued an emergency closure of the hut while they assess its damage.

The Forest Service said there were no structural or deferred maintenance needs at the warming hut during their last inspection in 2017.

“We currently have facility engineers inspecting the warming hut to determine what caused the collapse,” said Moose Creek District Ranger Ron Tipton. “In the meantime, we ask that visitors avoid the Hamby Saddle warming hut and abide by the emergency closure.”

