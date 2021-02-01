Appointments in limbo: Vaccines for next round of Arena appointments not in Spokane yet

SPOKANE, Wash. — The next round of appointments at the Spokane Arena vaccination site should open at 5 p.m. Monday, but CHAS Health said they are still waiting to learn if they will be receiving another shipment of vaccines from the state.

Should they get confirmation of the allotment, appointments will be available for February 3-6, but the timing is dependent on the supply.

Since opening on Wednesday, providers have vaccinated 3,737 people at the site.

People who qualify to receive a vaccine must be listed under Phase 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan; that includes people over the age of 65, people 50 and older who live in a multigenerational household, health care workers, first responders, people who live in long-term care facilities and all other workers in health settings who are at risk of COVID-19.

CHAS said after making changes to their logistics plan, they have reduced the amount of time each person needs to spend at the site; the average time for appointments, including the 15 minute observation, is 20-25 minutes.

