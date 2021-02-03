Next round of appointments for Spokane Arena site to open Tuesday evening

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The next round of vaccination appointments at the Spokane Arena site will open on Tuesday.

Those looking to book an appointment will be able to do so online starting at 5 p.m. Appointments can also be booked over the phone.

So far, nearly 5,000 people have been vaccinated at the Arena since is opened last Wednesday. The plan is to resume vaccinations there from Thursday through Sunday, with a goal of 600 per day.

The state Department of Health does not have a specific number of doses allocated for the site each week, so scheduling will vary dependent on what is delivered each week.

Instructions for how to book an appointment can be found here.

