Zombies and hunters to take over downtown Spokane at 7th annual Zombie Crawl

Z Nation Zombie Auditions Credit: Z Nation Zombie Auditions

Z Nation Zombie Auditions Credit: Z Nation Zombie Auditions

SPOKANE, Wash. - The zombies are coming!

If you see some odd characters walking around downtown on Saturday, it is not just in your head. It is because the seventh annual Zombie Crawl is returning to Spokane.

Every year, zombie enthusiasts dress up as either one of the infected, or as a survivor/hunter and trek to several breweries throughout Spokane.

This year, the pub crawl also includes a scavenger hunt.

The annual event began in 2012, with over 600 zombies and zombie hunters taking over downtown Spokane.

According to this year's Facebook event, over 1,300 people have expressed interest in attending.

Those looking to join the crawl are encouraged to sign up online. Tickets are $20 and include a t-shirt. The fun begins at the Steamplant at 3 p.m. Saturday. Learn more here.

RELATED: Fall into fall with these local festivals and festivities

RELATED: Hike with zombies at Riverside State Park on Oct. 19