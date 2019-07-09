Zero 4th of July DUI related crashes or fatalities in North Idaho

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - According to the North Idaho DUI Task Force patrol, there were zero DUI related crashes or fatalities this 4th of July in North Idaho.

A twitter post from the Idaho Stat Police documented the DUI Task Force's statistics from the 4th of July, which included 10 minors in possession of alcohol, 4 felony drug charges, and 42 DUI arrests.

Here are the stats from the July 4th North Idaho DUI Task Force patrol. The best stat is that we had ZERO DUI related crashes or fatalities!!! We also saw significant increase in the number of Designated Drivers and Uber / Lyft / Taxi. North Idaho Rocks!!! pic.twitter.com/EC6hY5Tvmu — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) July 9, 2019

The Task Force also saw a significant increase in the number of designated drivers and Uber/Lyft/taxi users, which could contribute to the lack of DUI related crashes or fatalities.

The North Idaho DUI Task Force is comprised of the Rathdrum Police Department, Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Idaho State Police, Spirit Lake Police Department, Post Falls Police Department and Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.