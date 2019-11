Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Zags win exhibition game against Lewis-Clark State 116-61 Zags win exhibition game against Lewis-Clark State 116-61

SPOKANE, Wash. - In their exhibition game on Friday, the Zags blew Lewis-Clark State out of the water 116-61.

The Bulldogs open the regular season on Tuesday against the Alabama State Hornets.