Zags to play Southern Miss in first round of Battle 4 Atlantis tournament

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 11:22 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 11:33 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, matchups for the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis were announced, pitting Gonzaga against Southern Miss in the first round.

 

 

The Battle 4 Atlantis is an annual preseason college basketball tournament, played the week of Thanksgiving on Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas. Each team that participates in the Battle 4 Atlantis is awarded $2 million, the most offered by any NCAA tournament. The tournament is televised on ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPNU. 

The matchups in the Battle 4 Atlantis are considered non-conference regular season games, so they do count for Gonzaga's overall 2019-20 record. 

Gonzaga has looked good this offseason, ESPN's "way-too-early" preseason poll has them at No. 7 in the nation. Gonzaga has returning stars in Cory Kispert and Killian Tillie, as well as a recruiting class ranked 11th in the nation by 247Sports. The matchup against Southern Miss is the first opportunity for the Zags play a non-exhibition game in the 2019-20 season. 

 

 

With a 20-13 record, Southern Miss finished second in Conference USA last season, and was not ranked in the postseason AP poll. While they have ten returning players on their roster, they also have a new coach. Jay Ladner recently replaced Doc Sadler, who resigned to return to Nebraska after his 5th season with the Golden Eagles. 

This is Gonzaga's second appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis. In 2015, the Zags beat the Washington Huskies 80-64, but fell to Texas A&M 62-61 in the semifinal. 

