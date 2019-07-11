Zags to play Southern Miss in first round of Battle 4 Atlantis tournament

The Gonzaga Bulletin

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, matchups for the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis were announced, pitting Gonzaga against Southern Miss in the first round.

Sources: Matchups for the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis are set.



Michigan/Iowa State

North Carolina/Alabama

Gonzaga/Southern Miss

Seton Hall/Oregon — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 11, 2019

The Battle 4 Atlantis is an annual preseason college basketball tournament, played the week of Thanksgiving on Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas. Each team that participates in the Battle 4 Atlantis is awarded $2 million, the most offered by any NCAA tournament. The tournament is televised on ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPNU.

The matchups in the Battle 4 Atlantis are considered non-conference regular season games, so they do count for Gonzaga's overall 2019-20 record.

Gonzaga has looked good this offseason, ESPN's "way-too-early" preseason poll has them at No. 7 in the nation. Gonzaga has returning stars in Cory Kispert and Killian Tillie, as well as a recruiting class ranked 11th in the nation by 247Sports. The matchup against Southern Miss is the first opportunity for the Zags play a non-exhibition game in the 2019-20 season.

☀️The Zags are returning to Paradise! 🌴



The Battle 4 Atlantis bracket is out and we face Southern Miss to start the tournament Nov. 27 in the Bahamas! 🏖️



📰Press Release: https://t.co/88s315Blz7 pic.twitter.com/hLvShJrm1W — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) July 11, 2019

With a 20-13 record, Southern Miss finished second in Conference USA last season, and was not ranked in the postseason AP poll. While they have ten returning players on their roster, they also have a new coach. Jay Ladner recently replaced Doc Sadler, who resigned to return to Nebraska after his 5th season with the Golden Eagles.

This is Gonzaga's second appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis. In 2015, the Zags beat the Washington Huskies 80-64, but fell to Texas A&M 62-61 in the semifinal.

