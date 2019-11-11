Zags stay at no. 8 in AP Top 25 poll
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Zags are staying at no. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, fresh off their weekend win.
The Bulldogs dominated Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 110-60 thanks to their suffocating defense and great offense by Filip Petrusev.
Meantime, another West Conference Team saw a move up in the rankings. Saint Mary's moved to no. 18 in this week's poll after losing to no. 10 Villanova by four points.
Sitting on top of this week's ranking is the University of Kentucky. Duke is no. 2 and Michigan State dropped two spots to no. 3.
The Zags hit the court again Tuesday as they play North Dakota at home.
