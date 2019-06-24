Zags land graduate transfer from North Texas

SPOKANE, Wash. - You have to go back more than a decade to find a year where the Gonzaga Bulldogs were without a go-to point guard returning the following season.

But, that's the situation they were in heading into the 2019-2020 season.

On Sunday, the Zags added another graduate transfer to fill the open spot in their backcourt.

Ryan Woolridge will be coming to Spokane from the University of North Texas. He averaged just under 12 points and five assists per game last year for UNT, earning third team all-conference USA.

Woolridge is a pass-first point guard that helped the Mean Green to a 21-12 record, but they struggled in conference play, tying for ninth.

Woolridge visited Spokane over the weekend and chose the Zags over Arkansas, Minnesota and Oklahoma State. He joins fellow grad transfer Admon Gilder from Texas A&M in the backcourt.

The Zags that return with meaninful playing experience next year are Killian Tillie, Corey Kispert, Filip Petrusev and Joel Ayayi.

