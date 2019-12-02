News

Zags drop to No. 9, unranked Michigan goes to No. 4

Posted: Dec 02, 2019 09:26 AM PST

Louisville is the latest team to climb to No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll and Michigan has matched a record by debuting at No. 4.

The Cardinals received 48 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Kansas had three first-place votes and No. 5 Virginia had five.

The Wolverines received nine first-place votes and matched Kansas in 1989 for the biggest jump from being unranked the previous week after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis title in the Bahamas.

Michigan dominated the Gonzaga Bulldogs with an 82-64 win.

The Zags dropped to No. 9 after several weeks at No. 8. 

Louisville moved up one to the top spot after previous No. 1 Duke lost to Stephen F. Austin. The Cardinals are the fourth different No. 1 in five weeks.

Maryland rose to No. 3.

