Zach Norvell Jr. knocks down game-winning 3 for Lakers at California Classic

Zach Norvell Jr. dropping the bombs against San Francisco.

SACRAMENTO, California - Zach Norvell Jr. was the man of the night for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

The former Gonzaga basketball player hit a game-winning three for the Lakers as they played the Sacramento Kings in the California Classic. The basket came with just four seconds left, leading the team to beat the Kings 99-97.

"All my shots felt kind of good tonight, so it felt good to see that one go in," Norvell said in a post-game interview.

Norvell signed a two-way NBA contract with the Lakers after he went undrafted.

Norvell was one of the best pure shooters in the draft as he knocked down 37 percent of his three's while at Gonzaga.

🎥 After burying the game-winning 3-pointer, @ZachN_23 shares his thoughts on his California Classic performance. pic.twitter.com/SfyExbZX5g — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 4, 2019

This was not the first stand-out moment for Norvell since signing a deal with the Lakers. On Tuesday, Norvell led the team in scoring with 20 points against the Golden State Warriors.

