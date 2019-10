Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A young child was hit by a car in the West Central neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near N. Oak St. and W. Mallon Ave.

Police told 4 News Now the boy has minimal injuries, but he is being checked out by paramedics.

This is a developing story.