You're welcome, dads! More sunshine for your special day

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Saturday - great conditions throughout the region for the start to our weekend. Most areas saw plenty of sunshine, paired with warm temperatures and light winds.

This forecast is for all the dads out there! More sunshine for Father's Day. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Winds will stay light, and conditions will stay dry. If you're looking to throw a backyard barbecue for Father's Day or play a round of golf, you're in for perfect weather conditions.

The work week will also stay dry. Mostly sunshine on the way. We can expect to drop in temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday, when temperatures will cool to the 70s - which is closer to our average this time of year.

Tonight, will be mostly clear. Temperatures will hit the mid-50s for our overnight lows.

HEAT SAFETY

Never leave children or pets in the car for any amount of time

Bring pets under shade or inside with the fans/air conditioning

Make sure your pets have water

Stay hydrated

Limit time outdoors

Wear sunscreen

Check on elderly neighbors

