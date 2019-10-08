You may see some lingering smoke around Spokane Tuesday

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - You may see some smoke around the region on Tuesday. Spokane's air quality is expected to dip into the moderate range.

A wildfire has burned more than 700 acres in Franklin County and strong winds across the region has blown that smoke up north to Spokane.

Temperatures will begin to cool across the region and more wind is expected. That wind will bring in colder air later on in the day.

Wednesday and Thursday bring sunnier weather, but it will remain cold.

RELATED: 700+ acre wildfire burning off of U.S. 95 near Mesa