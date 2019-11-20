You may be able to see the Northern Lights on Wednesday
SPOKANE, Wash. - A minor geomagnetic storm will make the northern lights visible in parts of the northern United States and Canada on Wednesday.
The Aurora Borealis will be most visible in northern Canada, but parts of the Inland Northwest could see some color. The National Weather Service in Spokane is forecasting clear skies across the region Wednesday night, making for the perfect viewing conditions.
Auroral activity will be high Wednesday night, according to the University of Alaska-Fairbanks Geophysical Institute. Peak viewing times to see the Northern Lights will be during the darkest part of the night: 10 p.m. Wednesday to early Thursday morning.
In order to get the best view, head north and stay away from any unnatural light.
If you happen to capture a photo, send them to news4@kxly.com.
RELATED: Northern lights will be visible in parts of US Wednesday night
RELATED: Nepute's moons perform strange orbit dance around each other
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- First look inside the new Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest facility
- Yakima Co. woman's baby stolen by sex offender she met on dating app, court docs say
- You may be able to see the Northern Lights on Wednesday
- Race for Spokane Mayor comes down to 849 votes
- 'Game of Thrones' actor filming new movie in Spokane
- Who shot two calves? Local farmer searches for answers