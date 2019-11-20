You may be able to see the Northern Lights on Wednesday

Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. - A minor geomagnetic storm will make the northern lights visible in parts of the northern United States and Canada on Wednesday.

The Aurora Borealis will be most visible in northern Canada, but parts of the Inland Northwest could see some color. The National Weather Service in Spokane is forecasting clear skies across the region Wednesday night, making for the perfect viewing conditions.

Auroral activity will be high Wednesday night, according to the University of Alaska-Fairbanks Geophysical Institute. Peak viewing times to see the Northern Lights will be during the darkest part of the night: 10 p.m. Wednesday to early Thursday morning.

In order to get the best view, head north and stay away from any unnatural light.

If you happen to capture a photo, send them to news4@kxly.com.

RELATED: Northern lights will be visible in parts of US Wednesday night

RELATED: Nepute's moons perform strange orbit dance around each other