You can drink beer to help a local youth basketball program

SPOKANE, Wash. - You can drink beer to help a great cause in Spokane.

Spokane Hoopfest teamed up with No-Li Brewhouse to raise $12,000 in June for the Ignite Basketball Association (IBA). No-Li will donate $10 from each keg sold in Washington to the cause, according to a release.

IBA, which is formerly known as Midnight Basketball Association, is a youth basketball program for kids in sixth, seventh, and eight grade. The program targets youth in Spokane's central urban neighborhood. The organization aims to strengthen the children's character, self-esteem, and discipline.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.